PHOTOS: Ribbon cut in Burien for new ...

PHOTOS: Ribbon cut in Burien for new 'Lake to Sound' trail

1 hr ago

On Friday, March 10, the ribbon was officially cut on a new segment of the 'Lake to Sound' trail in Burien. The Lake to Sound Trail, once complete, will be a 16-mile non-motorized, multi-use recreational trail spanning from the south end of Lake Washington in Renton, all the way to the shoreline of Puget Sound in Des Moines.

