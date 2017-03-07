PHOTOS: Over $65,000 raised at 13th annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival

Our friends at the Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park tell us they raised an "unofficial" total of $65,056 from the 13th Annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival, held March 3 and 4! "Last weekend, the Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park, WA held their 13th Annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival at the Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium," Organizers told The Waterland Blog. "Hundreds attended this two day fundraiser that benefits many of of the local Rotary Club's passion projects.

