Highline Schools Foundation announces winners of 2017 Gold Star Awards

The Highline Schools Foundation announced the winners of the 2017 Gold Star Awards at the annual Gold Star Awards BASH at the Beach Park Event Center in Des Moines on March 16, 2017. District teachers, administrators and community supporters were in attendance, many rooting on their friends and fellow co-workers who were award nominees.

