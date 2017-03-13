Father of detained Dreamer pleads gui...

Father of detained Dreamer pleads guilty to immigration crime

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seattle Times

The father of a so-called Dreamer - the young man whose arrest in Des Moines by immigration officials sparked fears of an immigration roundup and drew a national outcry - pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to entering the country illegally. Court documents indicate that Antonio Ramirez-Poledo, 43, could face up to 20 years in prison because he has a prior drug felony in King County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Mar 10 Jenn M 6
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar 7 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar 5 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb 17 Steven1958 7
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 14 at 12:09PM PDT

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Ireland
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,282 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC