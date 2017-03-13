Father of detained Dreamer pleads guilty to immigration crime
The father of a so-called Dreamer - the young man whose arrest in Des Moines by immigration officials sparked fears of an immigration roundup and drew a national outcry - pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to entering the country illegally. Court documents indicate that Antonio Ramirez-Poledo, 43, could face up to 20 years in prison because he has a prior drug felony in King County.
