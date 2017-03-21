Emily's Handmade Soaps to host LulaRoe Trunk Show this Saturday, March 25
LulaRoe full-time consultant Christina will be bringing her entire LuLaRoe Inventory for you to shop in the comfort and relaxing aromas of Emily's Handmade Soaps in downtown Des Moines. The event will take place from 12-2:00pm on Saturday, March 25, 2017 and promises to offer an amazing selection.
