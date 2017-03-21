Emily's Handmade Soaps to host LulaRo...

Emily's Handmade Soaps to host LulaRoe Trunk Show this Saturday, March 25

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

LulaRoe full-time consultant Christina will be bringing her entire LuLaRoe Inventory for you to shop in the comfort and relaxing aromas of Emily's Handmade Soaps in downtown Des Moines. The event will take place from 12-2:00pm on Saturday, March 25, 2017 and promises to offer an amazing selection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Mon Doodle Tromp 27
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Mar 10 Jenn M 6
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar 7 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar 5 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 21 at 3:53PM PDT

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC