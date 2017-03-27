City Manager's Report: New emergency ...

City Manager's Report: New emergency notification system for SeaTac citizens

The City of SeaTac has instituted the CodeRED Emergency Notification System, an ultra high-speed telephone communication service for emergency notifications, which allows the city to telephone all of the city or targeted areas in case of an emergency situation that requires immediate action, such as a boil-water notice, missing child or evacuation notices. The system then delivers a recorded message to a live person or an answering machine, making three attempts to connect to any number.

