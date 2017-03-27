City Manager's Report: New emergency notification system for SeaTac citizens
The City of SeaTac has instituted the CodeRED Emergency Notification System, an ultra high-speed telephone communication service for emergency notifications, which allows the city to telephone all of the city or targeted areas in case of an emergency situation that requires immediate action, such as a boil-water notice, missing child or evacuation notices. The system then delivers a recorded message to a live person or an answering machine, making three attempts to connect to any number.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The SeaTac Blog.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Mar 24
|Geezer Files
|28
|Overseas Education Consultant
|Mar 22
|jbrown
|2
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar 22
|read3444
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way
|Mar 10
|Jenn M
|6
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar 7
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar 5
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC