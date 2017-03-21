City Council approves new employee to handle public records requests
The Burien City Council on Monday unanimously voted to hire a full-time person to set up an efficient program and make public records available to the public when demanded under the state's open meetings and records laws. Public records requests are an ongoing problem of many cities, and in Burien requests for public records are often delayed and city officials say that outstrips the ability of the Burien staff to fulfill them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Mon
|Doodle Tromp
|27
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way
|Mar 10
|Jenn M
|6
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar 7
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar 5
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC