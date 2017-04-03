A Case That Could Determine the Futur...

A Case That Could Determine the Future for Dreamers

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The New Yorker

On the morning of February 10th, Daniel Ramirez was sleeping on a couch in his father's apartment in Des Moines, Washington, when three agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement walked through the front door. The agents had just arrested his father, who is undocumented, in the parking lot outside, and when they learned that Daniel and his older brother, Josue, were in the apartment they decided to investigate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Yorker.

