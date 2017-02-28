Wine, music and a great cause at the Poverty Bay Wine Festival March...

Wine, music and a great cause at the ...

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Highline Times

The Poverty Bay Wine Festival is back this year on March 3 and 4 at the Des Moines Beach Park Event Center. A majority of the proceeds will be donated to Highline Music4Life, a non-profit that acquires musical instruments for low-income students in Highline Public Schools.

