Wine, music and a great cause at the Poverty Bay Wine Festival March...
The Poverty Bay Wine Festival is back this year on March 3 and 4 at the Des Moines Beach Park Event Center. A majority of the proceeds will be donated to Highline Music4Life, a non-profit that acquires musical instruments for low-income students in Highline Public Schools.
