Weather forecast for Tuesday, February 14, 2017

An effort to abolish the death penalty in Washington state got a new push this year, with strong backing from Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, but the measure still won't see a vote in either chamber. A House bill will have a public hearing Wednesday, but it's not scheduled for a committee vote before a key deadline on Friday.

