Want a new way to get to Angle Lake station? New pilot program may help
The City of Normandy Park has been selected by King County to develop and implement a new pilot program to provide transit access from Normandy Park to Sound Transit's Angle Lake station. This is part of King County Metro's "Alternative Services" program.
Read more at The Normandy Park Blog.
