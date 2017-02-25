Want a new way to get to Angle Lake s...

Want a new way to get to Angle Lake station? New pilot program may help

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Normandy Park Blog

The City of Normandy Park has been selected by King County to develop and implement a new pilot program to provide transit access from Normandy Park to Sound Transit's Angle Lake station. This is part of King County Metro's "Alternative Services" program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Normandy Park Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb 17 Steven1958 7
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Jan 30 sugarpies 4
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 6
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,517 • Total comments across all topics: 279,142,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC