Seattle-area child pornographer rigged bathroom with cameras

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Robert D. Thorson, 58, of Des Moines, Wash., was convicted Monday of child pornography production. He faces a mandatory 15-year prison term.

