Protesters blocking streets after Seattle 'dreamer' jailed
Protesters gathered Friday outside the Seattle federal courthouse, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 where a "dreamer" arrested a week before was expected to make his first appearance. Daniel Ramirez Medina, of the Seattle suburb Des Moines, was arrested last Friday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers looking for his father.
