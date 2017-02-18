Proceeds from March 3 & 4 Poverty Bay Wine Festival will go to Music4Life
Wine, music and a great cause - the annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival - presented this year on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at the Des Moines Beach Park Event Center - is proud to be donating a majority of the proceeds to Highline Music4Life. This noble non-profit helps underprivileged kids to acquire musical instruments.
