Proceeds from March 3 & 4 Poverty Bay...

Proceeds from March 3 & 4 Poverty Bay Wine Festival will go to Music4Life

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

Wine, music and a great cause - the annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival - presented this year on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at the Des Moines Beach Park Event Center - is proud to be donating a majority of the proceeds to Highline Music4Life. This noble non-profit helps underprivileged kids to acquire musical instruments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Fri Steven1958 7
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Jan 30 sugarpies 4
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 6
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,577 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC