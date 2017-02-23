Local Historians seek state recogniti...

Local Historians seek state recognition for infamous 1947 flying disc story

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Waterland Blog

Local historic group the Maury Island Incident Historical Society has submitted a Resolution to Washington State Senators Karen Keiser and Sharon Nelson that calls for the Washington State Senate to: "pause and acknowledge the seventieth anniversary of the June 21, 1947, Maury Island Incident, the 1947 'Summer of the Saucers' popular culture phenomenon launched worldwide by these controversial events, the first reference to the characters now popularly known as "men in black," and further, to recognize and honor the heroism and service of Army Air Corps Intelligence Officers Capt. William L. Davidson and Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Mon Doodle Tromp 27
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Mar 10 Jenn M 6
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar 7 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar 5 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 21 at 3:53PM PDT

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,718,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC