Kirby & Carlson Feb.20--8am hour
Sheriff's deputy Jesus Villahermosa tells us more than we could have imagined about gang affiliations and how that plays into the arrest of a 23-year-old Des Moines, WA man by ICE who is set to be deported for suspected gang ties, GUEST: St. Sen. Dino Rossi updates the status of proposed bill that would terminate the I-405 Express Toll Lanes from Bellevue to Lynnwood and his concerns about Gov. Inslee's administration targeting a WSP trooper for investigation over contacting ICE.
