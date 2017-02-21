Former Des Moines resident convicted of production and possession of child pornography
A U.S. District Court jury found a former Des Moines, Washington man guilty of producing and possessing images of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. Robert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Highline Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb 17
|Steven1958
|7
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way
|Jan 30
|sugarpies
|4
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC