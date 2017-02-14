DACA immigrant detained in Washington state

Tensions over immigration policies boiled up in Washington state Tuesday after the detention of a 23-year-old man, whose lawyers say is being unlawfully held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials despite the fact that he was authorized to remain in the country under a program established by the Obama administration. The man, Daniel Ramirez Medina, has twice been granted deferred action and employment authorization under the Deferred Action for Childhood arrivals, or DACA, his lawyers said.

