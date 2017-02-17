Be part of Highline Schools Foundation's 2017 Gold Star Awards celebrations
Highline Schools Foundation announces "Celebrate! Highline" as the 2017 Gold Star Awards theme. "Celebrate! Highline" celebrates a passed bond, graduation rates climbing, and students reaching their potential! At this year's breakfast, attendees will be inspired to go "Celebrate! Highline" and Celebrate our kids and community together at this important fundraiser for Highline Schools Foundation.
