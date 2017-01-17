Strong storm closes 80-mile stretch o...

Strong storm closes 80-mile stretch of I-90, floods streets and homes

Extreme weather conditions are creating chaos in much of the region Wednesday morning, closing Interstate 90 over the Cascade Mountains and flooding some roadways and homes in the Puget Sound lowlands. The Washington State Patrol closed nearly 80 miles of I-90 in both directions, from North Bend to Ellensburg, due to dangerous conditions.

