PHOTOS: Snow turns area into New Year...

PHOTOS: Snow turns area into New Year's Winter Wonderland

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

Courtesy Elston Hill comes these photos of the overnight snow that hit the Burien area, and to which most of us awoke to on New Year's Day 2017 : If you've got some good snow photos you'd like to share with our Readers, please email high-res .jpegs to Amazing. And not a flake in Redondo Beach, Des Moines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 6
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,519,544

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC