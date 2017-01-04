JOBS: FITT Balance seeking Certified ...

JOBS: FITT Balance seeking Certified Fitness Instructors

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: The Waterland Blog

FITT Balance is currently seeking Certified Fitness Instructors to implement Flow Motion aquatic fitness programs *on water* at our first partnered facility in Des Moines, WA. Introducing a new inflatable surface called the Flow Motion Fitness Mat, our instructors will use their expertise to demonstrate a bold new perspective on core strength and balance that is igniting the world's fitness industry! The Flow Motion Fitness Mat supports all types of integrated fitness training.

Des Moines, WA

