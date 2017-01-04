JOBS: FITT Balance seeking Certified Fitness Instructors
FITT Balance is currently seeking Certified Fitness Instructors to implement Flow Motion aquatic fitness programs *on water* at our first partnered facility in Des Moines, WA. Introducing a new inflatable surface called the Flow Motion Fitness Mat, our instructors will use their expertise to demonstrate a bold new perspective on core strength and balance that is igniting the world's fitness industry! The Flow Motion Fitness Mat supports all types of integrated fitness training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way
|Jan 22
|hrogiers
|3
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|6
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC