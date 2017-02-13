Hundreds rally in Seattle against Trump's move to advance Keystone XL, Dakota pipelines
An "emergency rally" in downtown Seattle filled Westlake Park Tuesday evening, after what organizers called a "devastating" move by President Trump hours earlier that rebuked their efforts to protect the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's rights, water supply and sacred sites. With drums, songs and prayer, leaders aimed to spur activism against the president's executive actions to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.
