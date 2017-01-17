Highline Public Schools holding Inter...

Highline Public Schools holding Internet Safety Workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 24

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: The Waterland Blog

Highline Public Schools will be holding an Internet Safety Workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from at 6 - 7:30 p.m. at Pacific Middle School in Des Moines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Jan 30 sugarpies 4
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 6
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,841,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC