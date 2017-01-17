Highline Public Schools holding Internet Safety Workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 24
Highline Public Schools will be holding an Internet Safety Workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from at 6 - 7:30 p.m. at Pacific Middle School in Des Moines.
