Des Moines restaurant closed by health department
Los 3 Cochinitos located at 19616 Des Moines Memorial Dr., SeaTac 98148 was closed by a Public Health food inspector on January 26, 2017 at 2:30 pm for the following food safety violations: a Operating without a valid permit a Imminent health hazard: no hot water a No restrooms available The establishment will be reopened once the inspector confirms that these issues have been resolved. The Food Establishment Closures homepage is online at www.kingcounty.gov/health/closures We encourage our readers to comment.
