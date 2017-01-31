Des Moines Councilman Kaplan calls it quits

After sixteen years in local elective office, and twenty straight years of working on city-related issues, I've decided that this will be my last year to serve as a Councilmember here in Des Moines. For twenty years, together with fellow city Councilmembers and dedicated citizens of Des Moines, we've made tremendous progress building and growing an economic/business base in Des Moines, assured that crucial City services could be sustained into the foreseeable future; adopted financially sustainable budgeting that didn't rely on sales tax equalization money from the state; and maintained a safe, livable community for everyone to enjoy.

