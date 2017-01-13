Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices North...

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open House: Modern, 5-BD Home in North Hill

BTB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate's Open House - set for both this SATURDAY and SUNDAY - is a new, modern style, 5-bedroom home in the desirable North Hill neighborhood of Des Moines! New construction home on the desirable North Hill of Des Moines. Ideal floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a real 3 car garage.

