Arrest made after fatal Seattle hit and run

Teen accused of running over and killing a Seattle police officer's son is shot and critically wounded by cops Authorities in a Seattle suburb said deputies shot and critically wounded a man they suspect in a car prowling incident earlier in the week that left Moises Radcliffe, the 22-year-old son of a Seattle police officer dead Authorities in a Seattle suburb said Saturday deputies shot and critically wounded a man they suspect in a car prowling incident earlier in the week that left the 22-year-old son of a Seattle police officer dead. The King County Sheriff's Office tracked the car prowling suspect to an apartment on the 21600 block of 29th Avenue South in Des Moines, Washington late on Friday night.

