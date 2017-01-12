Sound Transit signs $1.99 billion loan agreement covering four light rail projects

Sound Transit and the U.S. Department of Transportation last week executed a $1.99 billion credit agreement under the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act, offering expected long-term savings of between $200 million and $300 million for regional taxpayers through reduced borrowing costs. Sound Transit applied for the U.S. Department of Transportation loans to insulate the agency from unexpected downturns in the economy and provide taxpayers savings from agency borrowing costs.

