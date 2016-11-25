Zenith Holland Gardens is the place to find your Christmas Tree
Their tree sale starts today - Friday, Nov. 25 - the location is Des Moines and why stop at just a tree? Zenith Holland is located about a minute south of downtown Des Moines, on the east side of Marine View Drive South . Look for the charming wooden sign.
