Trump's victory is driving the youth ...

Trump's victory is driving the youth of America to fight back

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Mashable

Protesters have continuously marched and shouted in streets across the United States since the election of Donald Trump on Nov. 8, and, if you look closely at the faces of many of these protesters, you'll realize just how young some of them are. Demonstrations have popped up at colleges and high schools across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 6
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,929

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC