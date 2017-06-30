Yankee Doodle Pops expected to draw thousands of people
Tens of thousands of people will flood downtown Monday evening for the Yankee Doodle Pops concert and fireworks. The Des Moines Symphony's 24th annual Yankee Doodle Pops begins at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by the Des Moines Symphony at 9:30 p.m. on the West Terrace of the Iowa State Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10)
|Jun 25
|Anonymous
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 13
|US Army Vet
|2
|Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me...
|Jun 13
|guest
|1
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|Jun 9
|Lou
|8
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Jun 5
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun '17
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC