Yankee Doodle Pops expected to draw thousands of people

Tens of thousands of people will flood downtown Monday evening for the Yankee Doodle Pops concert and fireworks. The Des Moines Symphony's 24th annual Yankee Doodle Pops begins at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by the Des Moines Symphony at 9:30 p.m. on the West Terrace of the Iowa State Capitol.

