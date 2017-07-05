Why did the chickens cross the road?
Backyard chickens may be a trend of urban hipsters, but for Des Moines resident Nicole James and her family, they are beloved backyard pets. The James family has kept chickens since 2013, and it hasn't always been smooth sailing in the poultry department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|Jack
|9
|Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10)
|Jun 25
|Anonymous
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 13
|US Army Vet
|2
|Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me...
|Jun 13
|guest
|1
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Jun 5
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun '17
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC