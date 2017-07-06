Tour 31 Des Moines Parks in 31 Days
If you are looking for an excuse to get outside or get the kids out of the house, Des Moines Parks and Rec is hosting a contest called 31 parks in 31 days. The challenge is called 31 parks in 31 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Henry
|Wed
|John Knox always
|2
|Pedophile Ring. 35 years of evil. it's TIME!!!
|Wed
|Stop the evil
|1
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Jack
|9
|Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10)
|Jun 25
|Anonymous
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 13
|US Army Vet
|2
|Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me...
|Jun 13
|guest
|1
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC