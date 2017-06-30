Police departments see uptick in fireworks-related calls
While it's a long weekend for many central Iowans this Fourth of July, it's also a long working weekend for law enforcement officials as fireworks-related calls are up significantly for some metro police departments. West Des Moines police said they've seen calls regarding fireworks go up this year ever since former Gov. Terry Branstad signed legislation earlier this year legalizing the consumer-grade fireworks, but setting them off within city limits isn't legal until Tuesday.
