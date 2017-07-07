Photo Flash: First Look at the Music Man at Des Moines Playhouse
The Des Moines Community Playhouse presents Meredith Willson's "The Music Man," July 14-Aug. 6, 2017. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com, by phone at 515-277-6261, or at the Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St. There's trouble in River City! Fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill cons Iowa-stubborn citizens by convincing them to purchase instruments and uniforms for a boys' band.
