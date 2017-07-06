New Law Has Officers on the Lookout for Distracted Drivers
We're now six days into Iowa's new texting and driving law, which makes that behavior a primary offense, and officers are on the lookout for distracted drivers. WHO-TV Channel 13 News caught up with young people and asked them about their texting and driving habits and those of their friends, and they were very honest about their behavior.
