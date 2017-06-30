Iowa DHS may add more adoption oversight after deaths
Iowa officials may add new rules to oversee adoptions in the state after two adopted teen girls died in the past year. The Des Moines Register reports the state Department of Human Services may require families that receive state financial aid for adoptions to document annual doctor visits for their kids.
