Iowa Chamber Players to play free concert in Des Moines

TOMMIE: IT IS AN OPPORTUNITY TOSEE 24 OF IOWA'S BEST THESEVISIONS COME TOGETHER.CLASSICAL CHAMBER MUSIC YOUWOULD NOT SEE AT A NORMALCONCERT.THANK YOU FOR JOINING US THISNOON.PTELL US ABOUT WHAT THIS WILL BE.>> THIS IS THE IOWA CHAMBERPLAYERS.IT IS WIND CHAMBER MUSIC ANDIT'S NOT SOMETHING YOU NORMALLYSEE AND HEAR AT AN ORCHESTRACONCERT.IT IS CLASSIC WIND CHAMBER MUSICBY INTERNATIONALLY RENOWNEDCOMPOSERS.IT IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TOCOME AND HEAR THAT MUSIC ONSUNDAY AFTERNOON.TOMMIE: YOU ARE THE CONDUCTOR.TELL ME WHAT THAT ROLE ENTAILS.>> MY VISION AND PUTTING THISGROUP TOGETHER WAS TO TAKE THISMUSIC BY A CLASSICAL WIN OCTETAND IGOR STRAVINSKY'S OCTET FROMHIS NEOCLASSIC.AND THEN A GORGEOUS STRAUSSSERENADE HE RODE AT AGE 17 AS AHOMEWORK ASSIGNMENT.WHEN HE WAS ASKED WHAT HETHOUGHT ABOUT IT, HE SAID IT'SOK FOR A HOMEWORK ASSIGNMENT.IT'S ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFULWIND SERENADES EVER ...

