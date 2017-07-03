Des Moines Neighborhood Hears Fireworks Long Before They're Legal
Des Moines Police say firework-related calls for service have quadrupled, from 20 in the last week of June in 2016 to 76 during the same time this year. Officers say the increase in calls is due in part to legislators' statewide decision to legalize certain fireworks during certain times.
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10)
|Jun 25
|Anonymous
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 13
|US Army Vet
|2
|Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me...
|Jun 13
|guest
|1
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|Jun 9
|Lou
|8
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Jun 5
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun '17
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
