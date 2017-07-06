Des Moines Musician Teams Up with Governor to Stop Gun Violence
A local hip-hop artist has teamed up with Gov. Kim Reynolds and local law enforcement to help curb gun violence. Thursday morning, Will Keeps was joined by Reynolds and other elected officials for the release of his music video "Droppin".
Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
