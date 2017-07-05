Des Moines Celebrates 10th Anniversary of the 80/35 Music Festival This Weekend
Nearly 50 national, regional and local acts are set to perform on multiple stages alongside a wide variety of activities for all ages. Get advance tickets for $80 two-day or $45 one-day or enjoy a variety of activities in the free area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Henry
|11 hr
|John Knox always
|2
|Pedophile Ring. 35 years of evil. it's TIME!!!
|11 hr
|Stop the evil
|1
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|22 hr
|Jack
|9
|Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10)
|Jun 25
|Anonymous
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 13
|US Army Vet
|2
|Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me...
|Jun 13
|guest
|1
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC