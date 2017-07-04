Chinese-born scientists win coveted a...

Chinese-born scientists win coveted award

24 min ago Read more: China Daily

Two US scientists who were born in China have won a coveted award and $250,000 for their work in developing a gene-editing system and the use of nanomaterials in environmental protection. The Blavatnik Family Foundation and the New York Academy of Sciences announced on June 27 that Feng Zhang of the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yi Cui of Stanford University and the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory were the 2017 Laureates of the Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists.

