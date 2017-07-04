Chinese-born scientists win coveted award
Two US scientists who were born in China have won a coveted award and $250,000 for their work in developing a gene-editing system and the use of nanomaterials in environmental protection. The Blavatnik Family Foundation and the New York Academy of Sciences announced on June 27 that Feng Zhang of the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yi Cui of Stanford University and the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory were the 2017 Laureates of the Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10)
|Jun 25
|Anonymous
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 13
|US Army Vet
|2
|Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me...
|Jun 13
|guest
|1
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|Jun 9
|Lou
|8
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Jun 5
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun '17
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC