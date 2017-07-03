Central Iowa Locations for Early Independence Day Celebrations
Independence Day is not until Tuesday, but many central Iowans are celebrating on Monday-and there are several events scheduled to keep you busy around town! On Monday evening, you can check out fireworks at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Reiman Gardens in Ames, and at the annual Yankee Doodle Pops concert in Des Moines.
