Calls to Police About Fireworks Rose Slightly in Des Moines
The Des Moines Police Department says it received 21 more calls about fireworks this July 4th compared to last year. There were 441 calls for disturbing the peace, involving fireworks, between midnight on Monday through 4:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
