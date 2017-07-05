Calls to Police About Fireworks Rose ...

Calls to Police About Fireworks Rose Slightly in Des Moines

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

The Des Moines Police Department says it received 21 more calls about fireworks this July 4th compared to last year. There were 441 calls for disturbing the peace, involving fireworks, between midnight on Monday through 4:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matthew Henry 2 hr John Knox always 2
Pedophile Ring. 35 years of evil. it's TIME!!! 2 hr Stop the evil 1
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) 13 hr Jack 9
News Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10) Jun 25 Anonymous 3
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Jun 13 US Army Vet 2
News Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me... Jun 13 guest 1
News APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w... Jun 6 RustyS 2
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 282,264,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC