Yankee Doodle Drive against Hunger kicks-off
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg kicked off the ninth annual Yankee Doodle Drive Against Hunger today by announcing this year's goal of 50,000 meals for hungry children and families.
