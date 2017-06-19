World Food Prize goes to African Deve...

World Food Prize goes to African Development Bank president

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

This undated photo provided by The World Food Prize Foundation shows Akinwumi Adesina, the president of the African Development Bank. Akinwumi the son of a Nigerian farm laborer who rose out of poverty to earn graduate degrees in agricultural economics and spent his career improving the availability of seed, fertilizer and financing for African farmers is the winner of this year's World Food Prize.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10) 17 hr Anonymous 3
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Jun 13 US Army Vet 2
News Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me... Jun 13 guest 1
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Jun 9 Lou 8
News APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w... Jun 6 RustyS 2
News Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a... Jun 5 MsObvious 1
@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15) Jun 3 Desmoinesdelivery 4
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,767 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC