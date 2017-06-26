Watching cartoons at a film festival

Watching cartoons at a film festival

Jess Getz, Ames, and her mother Trudy Getz, Des Moines, laugh Saturday while watching an animated short film during the final day of the sixth annual Snake Alley Festival of Film a celebration of short, independent films at the Capitol Theater in Burlington. Closing day of the festival opened at 10 a.m. with an animation block, film blocks continued through 6 p.m. followed by the Red Carpet Annex Party at 6 o'clock and the awards ceremony at 8 p.m. Event director Tadd Good prepares Saturday for the final day of the sixth annual Snake Alley Festival of Film a celebration of short, independent films.

