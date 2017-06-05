Watch massive blade fall from wind turbine in northwest Iowa
Officials in northwest Iowa are investigating the cause of fire that engulfed a wind turbine. Ocheyedan firefighters were called around 4:30 a.m. Monday to a scene about 1A1 2 miles north of Harris.
