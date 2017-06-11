Two West Des Moines Pools Resume Regu...

Two West Des Moines Pools Resume Regular Hours

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

Starting on Sunday, the Holiday Park Aquatic Center and Valley View Aquatic Center will now be open seven days a week. The two centers were previously only open every other day due to staffing shortages this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Jun 9 Lou 8
News APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w... Jun 6 RustyS 2
News Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a... Jun 5 MsObvious 1
@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15) Jun 3 Desmoinesdelivery 4
Need H in a bad way Jun 2 Sick boy 1
News Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
iowa sucks (Jan '08) May 24 kentucky 412
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC